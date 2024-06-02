



Berlin: The German Foreign Office has congratulated Indians for successfully conducting the "world's largest democratic elections." It said that Germany is looking forward to working with India's new government and taking cooperation to the next level.





In a post on X, the German Foreign Office stated, "Congratulations to the Indian people for successfully concluding the world's largest democratic #elections - we are looking forward to working with India's new government and to taking our cooperation with #India to the next level."





Lok Sabha elections in India were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. Votes will be counted on June 4.





Assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is also seeing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases.





The seventh and final phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on June 1 across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh saw an approximate voter turnout of 62.36 per cent as per the latest trends, the Election Commission (ECI) said on Saturday.





As per the ECI, West Bengal is leading the voter turnout charts at 73.79 per cent. Other states where polling is underway in the seventh phase are Bihar- 51.92 per cent, Chandigarh- 67.90 per cent, Odisha-- 70.67 per cent, Punjab- 61.32 per cent, Uttar Pradesh- 55.59 per cent and Himachal Pradesh 70.05 per cent.





The polling for the last phase ended on Saturday in the 57 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.





Ahead of the announcement of results for the Lok Sabha on June 4, the Election Commission of India has issued a set of instructions for all poll officials on the procedure to be followed for counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines, VVPATs and Postal Ballots for the Lok Sabha elections as well as bye-election to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.





