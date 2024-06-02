

New Delhi: India has extended humanitarian assistance to Cuba, which includes a consignment of approximately 90 tons of nine Made in India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ( APIs), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release on Sunday.





The consignment left Gujarat's Mundra Port on Sunday.





Highlighting the benefits of these APIs, the MEA in its release said, "These APIs will be used by the Cuban Drug Manufacturers to produce essential antibiotics in the dosage form of tablets, capsules, syrups and injections, needed for treatment of chronic communicable diseases."





Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X wrote, "India sends humanitarian assistance to Cuba. A consignment of 90 tons of nine 'Made in India' APIs left Mundra port for Cuba today. The APIs will support manufacture of essential medicines."





MEA, in a release, said the assistance provided to Cuba reaffirms India's status as the Pharmacy of the World.





"The assistance reaffirms India's status as the "Pharmacy of the World" and underlines our commitment to historic friendship with Cuba," it added.





It also underlines India's commitment to historic friendship with Cuba.





India-Cuba relations have been traditionally warm and friendly. India was among the first countries to extend recognition to Cuba after the 1959 Revolution, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.





Cuba shares India's views on democratizing UN and expansion of the UN





Security Council. It also holds the reform of the UN Security Council as central to the overall reform process, the MEA stated.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







