New Delhi: Visakhapatnam-based public sector undertaking, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) successfully undocked the Russian-made EKM-class submarine on 15 June 2024 in a record time, notwithstanding various challenges.





This accomplishment underscores HSL's capability and commitment, positioning itself better for future EKM Submarine orders under the 'Make in India' program.





(With Agency Inputs)