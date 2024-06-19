



Taipei: Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Chung Kwang Tien, has strongly rejected China's objection to the recent exchange of messages between Taiwan President Lai Ching Te and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after latter's election win.





"I am sure Modi ji and our President will not be intimidated by that reaction," the Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan said.





He termed Beijing's objection to India-Taiwan ties as an "unreasonable interference."





"Our new President Lai Ching Te congratulated Modi ji as he became the Prime Minister for the third time, and in return, I think Modi ji, also using that platform X to respond. For our people, this is very common...where you congratulate each other. Why other people have something to say about it? I don't understand," Kwang Tien said in a stern response.





"This is a very unreasonable interference of the two leaders congratulating each other...some regime, probably they are going to tolerate the friendship, they only do something they think is correct..." he said.





"I think they should keep on doing that, connect with all the like-minded countries, leaders together to form a solidarity of democracy, freedom and respect..." he further added.





The Chinese Embassy in India recently reiterated that Taiwan is an "inalienable part" of the territory of China.





The embassy's spokesperson further emphasised that the one-China is a universally recognised norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community.





"There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China. The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community," the spokesperson added.





Moreover, it also stressed that India is supposed to recognise and resist the Taiwan authorities's political calculations on the one-China policy.





"India has diplomatic relations with China and knows China's position well. On the one-China principle, India has made serious political commitments and is supposed to recognize, be alarmed about and resist the Taiwan authorities' political calculations," the spokesperson added.





After the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te congratulated him on his third consecutive victory in the general elections and said he looks forward to expanding the "fast-growing" ties between the two nations.





He further stressed expanding India-Taiwan collaboration on trade, technology, and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.





"My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," President Lai posted on X.





The India-Taiwan economic partnership has grown significantly in recent years. Taiwan has considered India as a critical partner under its 'New Southbound Policy', and both countries have also signed a migration agreement to allow Indian workers to be employed in Taiwanese industries.





Lai Ching-te, in a stern warning to China, called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







