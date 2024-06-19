Indian Navy operates a highly secretive Naval base at Karwar in Southwest of India





In a strategic move to counter China's growing influence in South Asia, India has expressed keen interest in operating and developing Bangladesh's Mongla Port. This development comes as China also actively seeks to manage this strategically significant port.





India already holds operational rights for the Chabahar Port in Iran and the Sittwe Port in Myanmar. If successful, the management of Mongla Port would further solidify India's role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region, establishing a presence in both its western and eastern flanks.





India's interest in Mongla Port is driven by strategic and economic considerations. The port's location offers a crucial alternative route for transporting cargo to India's north-eastern states, bypassing the congested "chicken's neck" corridor. India already enjoys transhipment access to both Chittagong and Mongla ports, and gaining operational control would further enhance connectivity and trade efficiency.





A delegation from India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), the entity managing India's overseas port operations, recently visited Mongla Port to assess its facilities and operational capabilities. IPGL has been invited to submit a detailed proposal to the Mongla Port Authority, which will be evaluated for its profitability and strategic benefits.





Mongla Port currently operates container and bulk carrier vessels at five jetties, with plans to construct two additional jetties to accommodate increased cargo volumes due to transhipment activities from India, Nepal, and Bhutan.





While the decision on the Mongla Port operation remains pending, this development highlights the growing geopolitical rivalry between India and China in the Indian Ocean Region. Both nations are actively seeking to secure strategic assets and expand their influence in the region, making the outcome of the Mongla Port negotiations a significant indicator of the shifting regional dynamics.





