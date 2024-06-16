



Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, following a series of recent terror incidents.





The meeting, held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, Delhi, reviewed security and counter-terror operations in J&K.





During the briefing, Shah was informed about the current security situation, including the deployment of forces along the International Border and Line of Control, infiltration attempts, ongoing anti-terror operations, and the strength of terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir, sources told KNS.





Shah directed the security forces to intensify their counter-terror operations in the coming days.





Attendees at the meeting included National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of CRPF Anish Dayal Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain, and other top security officials.





The Home Minister also reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, set to begin on June 29.





This high-level meeting followed a similar one held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi three days earlier. In response to recent terror attacks, including an assault on a bus carrying pilgrims, PM Modi directed officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities".





In the past four days, terrorists have struck in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, resulting in the deaths of nine pilgrims and a CRPF Jawan, and injuries to seven security personnel and several others. Additionally, two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kathua district, where a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







