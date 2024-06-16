



New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reached the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block in the national capital on Sunday, to attend the second round of the meeting, called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra.





The first round of the high-level meeting chaired by Amit Shah has concluded.





The meeting started at 11 am in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka.





Senior Army officers, including Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Army Staff (designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of the Central Armed Police Forces, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir and other senior officers, also attended the meeting.





Shah conducted the meeting in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which have raised concerns about the security arrangements in the region.





In the meeting, the Home Minister also took stock of preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.





The meeting was held two days after the Home Minister held a similar meeting with Home Ministry officials who then him about the current security situations and preparedness to handle such terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.





The heightened vigilance is aimed at ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents as well as the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and maintaining law and order in the state.





Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda, where nine pilgrims were killed, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan was killed, a civilian was injured and at least seven security personnel were injured.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents. The meeting, attended by NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials, aimed to assess the current security landscape in the region.





In the meeting, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive overview of the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region. He was briefed on the strategies and operations being implemented to tackle terrorist activities and ensure the safety of the region.





PM Modi also spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deployment of security forces and ongoing counter-terror operations. Additionally, he spoke to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







