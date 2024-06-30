







Tel Aviv: Israeli troops continued pressing military operations against Hamas in northern Gaza's Shejaya area, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday.





Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists, located weapons, and conducted targeted raids on booby-trapped combat compounds. The Air Force also struck dozens of Hamas infrastructure sites.





Dozens of Hamas terrorists were killed in close-quarters combat and airstrikes and several tunnel shafts were dismantled over the weekend.





Soldiers encircled a civilian area in Shejaya that Hamas converted into a compound. Troops located observation posts, weapons, aerial drones and a long-range rocket launcher near Shejaya schools.





Elsewhere in Gaza, Israeli forces struck and dismantled a mortar post located inside a tunnel shaft in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.





At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.





(With Agency Inputs)







