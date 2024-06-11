



A day after the killing of nine persons in the terrorist attack on a pilgrims bus in Reasi district of Jammu, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir), VK Birdi on Monday ordered launching of anti-terrorist operations in all 10 districts of the Valley.





He chaired a security review meeting in the backdrop of the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage that will begin on 29 June and conclude on 19 August.





The meeting was attended by Range DIGs, District SSPs and other senior officers of the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir.





The IGP Kashmir directed the officers to maintain strict surveillance over the anti-social and anti-national elements using drones and CCTV’s and also establish round the clock checking at cutoff points.





He also reiterated the need to enhance the anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and to intensify cordon and search and anti-terrorist operations in all the districts.





During the meeting the district Police chiefs briefed the IGP about the overall security scenario and the preparations put in place for upcoming events. SSP Ganderbal gave a detailed briefing regarding the upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani and preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.





During the session, the officers elaborated on the security arrangements meticulously planned for the Mela Kheer Bhawani, which in addition to District Ganderbal is scheduled to take place at various temples across Kashmir Valley.





Issues related to law and order, crowd management, traffic control, ensuring the overall safety of the devotees was also discussed. The security arrangements for the peaceful observance of the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha, was also discussed with all the participating officers.





The meeting concluded on the resolve to ensure peaceful conduct of all events.





