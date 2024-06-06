



New Delhi: Chinese ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP and BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.





Xu stated that he looked forward to making joint efforts with the Indian side for a sound and stable relationship between the two nations.





In a post on X, Xu Feihong stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi, BJP and BJP-led NDA on the victory in the #Loksabhaelection. Look forward to making joint efforts with the Indian side for a sound and stable China-India relationship, which is in line with the interests and expectations of both countries, the region and the world."





Earlier in the day, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their election victory in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that they are looking forward to a "healthy and stable" China-India relationship.





In a post on X, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship."





While addressing a regular press conference, Mao Ning noted that a "healthy and stable" relationship between India and China is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world.





She expressed China's readiness to work with India in the fundamental interests of the people of the two nations. In the press briefing, Mao Ning stated, "We noted that the results of India's general elections have been announced. China congratulates the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and along with their National Democratic Alliance, on their victory."





"A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world. China is willing to work together with India in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, focusing on the big picture and looking to the future to promote the development of relations between the two countries along a healthy and stable track," she added





The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 240 seats while the Congress secured win on 99 seats.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term. However, the BJP will need the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.





The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.





(With Inputs From Agencies)








