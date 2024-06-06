

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony which is likely to take place on June 8.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA's electoral victory over a phone call.





During his conversation, PM Modi invited President Wickremesinghe to his oath ceremony, which the Sri Lankan president accepted.





"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," the President's Media Division of Sri Lanka said in a post on X.





"President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the @BJP4India led NDA's electoral victory in a phone call," the post added.





Extending his warmest wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win of the BJP-led coalition in the parliamentary polls in the country, President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India.





In a post on X, Sri Lanka's president said, "I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."





"As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," he added.





A day after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced, the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 16.





According to the sources, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the potential "kingmakers" have given the green signal, the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is likely to take place on June 8.





As per the results of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.





The BJP victory tally was much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and the 282 seats it had won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 that it had won in 2019 and 44 seats in 2014.





