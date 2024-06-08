



Airbus would be negotiating a large sale of A330 Neo aircraft, with some of these companies showing interest in purchasing more than 100 models, reported Bloomberg News,.





Until then, the terms are being discussed, and the moment must be uncertain, as reported in the news, which cites opinions from people familiar with the matter. Airbus, in turn, refused to respond to the speculation, claiming that it does not disclose confidential matters possibly discussed or not with its customers.





The details of this agreement appeared after the meeting between the presidents of China and France last month, in addition to the fact that Airbus had already mentioned its expectations regarding the annual growth of Chinese traffic, which (according to it) should exceed the average world over the next two decades.





Previously, China divided its purchases between Boeing and Airbus, however, due to the most recent political and commercial tensions with the United States, there was direct interference in negotiations with the North American manufacturer, resulting in the preference for Airbus.





