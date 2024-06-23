



New Delhi: India and Bangladesh on Saturday agreed to continue to expand their power and energy collaboration and together develop intra-regional electricity trade, including of competitively-priced power generated from clean energy projects in India, Nepal and Bhutan, through the Indian electricity grid.





Significant agreements encompassing connectivity, commerce and power sector were signed during the visit of Sheikh Hasina to India.





An announcement was made about the commencement of the export of 40 MW of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who held a bilateral meeting on Saturday, articulated their shared vision for peace, prosperity and development of the two neighbours and the entire region driven by connectivity, commerce and collaboration.





As part of sub-regional connectivity initiatives, India will extend transit facilities for the movement of Bangladesh goods to Nepal and Bhutan through the railway network.





"We are committed to early operationalization of the BBIN Motor Vehicle Agreement to promote sub-regional connectivity. In this context, we welcome a new MOU on Railway Connectivity as well as the decision to commence goods-train service from Gede-Darshana through Chilahati-Haldibari up to Hasimara via Dalgaon railhead (as and when operationalized) at the India-Bhutan border," the vision document said.





"We will continue to expand our power and energy collaboration and together develop intra-regional electricity trade, including of competitively-priced power generated from clean energy projects in India, Nepal and Bhutan, through the Indian electricity grid. To this end, we will expedite the construction of 765 kV high-capacity interconnection between Katihar-Parbatipur-Bornagar with suitable Indian financial assistance, to act as the anchor for our grid connectivity," it added.





India will start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment.





India also decided to open a new consulate in Rangpur, Bangladesh, to facilitate services for people in the northwest region of the country.





The two neighbouring countries have started trading in Indian rupees.





During the visit of Bangladesh PM, the two countries signed 10 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) or vision documents and made several announcements.





PM Sheikh Hasina is the first leader on state visit to India after the formation of the Modi 3.0 government. She had visited India earlier this month to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



