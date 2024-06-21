



New Delhi: Former Tibetan Prime Minister-in-Exile Lobsang Sangay called the US Congressional delegation's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar "politically and symbolically very important."





He expressed gratitude to the Indian government and leaders for standing with the US delegation that came to support Tibet. In an interview with ANI, Lobsang Sangay said that no country in the world has supported Tibetans more than India.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with a bipartisan United States Congressional delegation led by Congressman Michael McCaul, who is currently on a visit to India. Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is part of the delegation that called on PM Modi. On June 19, the US delegation met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala.





Asked about the US Congressional delegation's meeting with PM Modi and Jaishankar and Tibet's expectation from India, he said, "This politically and symbolically is very important. Not only honourable Prime Minister Modi ji to meet with US delegation who just met with His Holiness and visited Tibetan government-in-Exile, and to tweet about it, you know, after Nancy Pelosi and others made strong statements about Tibet, if not a direct endorsement, but an indication that I hear you, what you are saying, you know, so we are very grateful to the government of India and leaders of India for, you know, stating it very clearly and standing with the US delegation who came to support Tibet."





Stressing that the world will listen if India speaks about Tibet, Lobsang Sangay said, "The largest number of Tibetans are in India. His Holiness Dalai Lama has always said, I am a son of India. You know, I am a guest here you know and then if India speaks, the world will listen and we hope and always pray that India will speak about Tibet and the world will listen and follow. Having said that, no country in the world has supported Tibetans more than India. There are no people in the world who love and treat us, and show their hospitality than the Indian people. So, we are forever grateful."





He said that the US Congressional delegation's visit, led by Congressman Michael McCaul, to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama demonstrates a strong message. He said that the US is united when it comes to Tibet and is sending a message to Asia and China.





Speaking about the US Congressional delegation's visit to India, he said, "We welcome the us delegation led by leader Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Michael McCaul and some of my friends are also in the delegation. I've met all of them before because it's a very strong message to travel all the way solely to meet with His Holiness and visit the Tibetan government in exile. You know, it's, you know, everybody says America is divided, but on Tibet they are united. So sending a message to Asia, to China, America is with Tibetans and his Holiness is much respected, no matter how many times the Chinese government tried to, you know, spread misinformation about him."





Calling Tibet an independent nation, he said that China has interfered unnecessarily and termed it an "uninvited guest." His remarks came after China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated Beijing's stance on Tibet.





Asked about China's statement regarding interference in matters of Tibet, he said, "Actually, Tibet was an independent country. China interfered. Right now, America or India is not interfering. They're stating a fact, a truth, that China should not be here, to give autonomy to Tibetans. So, China was the first who interfere unnecessarily. We never invited them. They are uninvited guests. Now people are saying, you are uninvited guests. And they say, why are you interfering in our business? No, you are an uninvited guest. You interfered and people are calling you out."





He said that former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the best friend of Tibetans. Asked about Pelosi's statement that Dalai Lama's legacy will live on, he said, "She is on point. She has been the best friend Tibetans could have. And to say that Dalai Lama's legacy will live on, Xi will not, you know,.....All the dictators in all the autocratic systems, you know, major empires come and go. But, Dalai Lama is the living Buddha of this generation. His wisdom, his legacy has spread all over the world and his legacy will live forever."





On the US Congress' passage of the Resolve Tibet Act, he said, "It's very important because in the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, 2020, we got so many things, but the historical issue was not addressed. So, this bill addresses that. In a way, it says, historically Tibet was an independent country and Tibetans based on international law deserve self-determination and Chinese government and envoys of the Dalai Lama should have negotiation and dialogue to solve the issue of Tibet."





"This is a very clear stand of America because just three years ago, you know, American stand was Tibet, you know, was part of China. But we respect linguistic, religious, and cultural freedom. This is a complete, you know, turnaround, but also a fact, legally and factually fact," he added.





Recently, the US Congress passed a bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet. It also urged China to begin talks with the Dalai Lama, who is the spiritual leader of Tibet, and other Tibetan leaders about how Tibet is governed. No formal talks between the two sides have taken place since 2010.





Asked whether he expects a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Dalai Lama during his visit to the US, Lobsang Sangay responded, "At the moment, he is simply going there for medical purposes, that's the only reason. But, once he gets to US, I feel and I wish and I appeal President Biden to meet with Dalai Lama because all the previous presidents have met with Dalai Lama because of COVID His Holiness could not meet President Trump."





"But he had invited Dalai Lama to the White House. Now, as far as President Biden is concerned, before election, during campaign, he has clearly stated that I will meet with his Holiness Dalai Lama. If his Holiness Dalai Lama is in America, it just makes very good sense for them to meet and, you know, stand by what he said when he ran for election," he added.





Asked if US President Biden signs the bill on Dalai Lama's birthday, he said, "Yes, this will be a very good gift, but his solace will be 90 years next year. But as for lunar calendar, he is 90 years this year. Right. So on his birthday, if President Biden signs, you know, the bill into a law, it will be a best gift for His Holiness Dalai Lama and Tibetan people."





