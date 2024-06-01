New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted the credentials of the new envoys of China, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Kuwait, Ecuador, Guinea and Fiji at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.





Ambassador of China Xu Feihong, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Lindy Elizabeth Cameron and High Commissioner of New Zealand Patrick John Rata presented their credentials to the president, a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.





Others who presented their credentials were Ambassador of Kuwait Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali, Ambassador of Ecuador Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas, Ambassador of Guinea Alassane Conte and High Commissioner of Fiji Jagnnath Sami.





(With Agency Inputs)







