US And India Stress On Strong Military Partnership





"At these troubled times when the world is going through struggles and contestations, US and India have emerged as like-minded and trusted partners. The 75 years partnership has today become a comprehensive global strategic partnership," Bapna said.





He added: "...Looking ahead, the partnership is set to deepen further. Both nations are likely to enhance collaboration in emerging domains like cybersecurity, space, underwater, and artificial intelligence. The evolving security dynamics underscores the importance of a strong Indo-US naval partnership, which is a testimony to the strength of Indo-US strategic relationship."





US Defence Attache to India Rear Admiral Michael Baker echoed these sentiments, calling the US-India major defence partnership "a pillar of global peace and security." He cited substantial progress through joint exercises, defence industrial cooperation, and regular strategic dialogues.





"...Our countries are making substantial progress through joint exercises, the reinforcement of defense industrial cooperation, the annual 2+2 ministerial dialogue, and other consultative mechanisms. These efforts contribute to progressing forward an advanced and comprehensive defense partnership, ensuring close coordination between our militaries across all domains. Both countries are vital partners in efforts to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity and economic inclusion," Baker said.





