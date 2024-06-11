



With major reforms on the horizon, here are some key issues that are expected to be addressed





Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will retain his position as Defence Minister, with significant reforms planned for the coming months.





Rajnath Singh will continue as India's Defence Minister, focusing on self-reliance in defence and boosting women's roles in the armed forces. Amidst tensions with China, India is increasing defence imports from the US.





The Agnipath recruitment scheme, criticized for job security, is under review. Theatre command unification aims to enhance joint operations, with progress made. Indigenous military production is a priority to reduce reliance on imports. Singh faces the immediate task of appointing a new Army Chief, influencing future military reforms.





Key areas of focus will include promoting exports and domestic defence manufacturing. During his tenure, there has been a notable push for self-reliance in defence production. Under Singh’s leadership, the government has restricted imports of various defence items, emphasizing the manufacturing of critical weapons domestically.





As the defence minister since 2019, Singh initiated several path-breaking measures to strengthen India's combat readiness along the border with China, as well as boost the country's defence manufacturing.





Under his leadership, the defence ministry pursued an aggressive policy to enhance infrastructure along the frontier region that significantly helped faster military mobilisation in sensitive sectors.





His tenure as the defence minister also saw India ramping up its maritime prowess in the strategic waterways in the Indian Ocean region.





Our Bureau







