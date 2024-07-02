



Naval twin-engine jets are typically more expensive due to the additional capabilities required for sea operations, including specialised landing gear.





India is pushing France for a better price in ongoing negotiations for 26 Rafale Marine aircraft intended for its aircraft carriers.





The second round of talks between India and France began on Monday. The French have offered the jets at a cost exceeding ₹50,000 crore, while the Indian side is seeking a more favourable price, sources told India Today.





The French offer includes a comprehensive package that covers the integration of Indian weapons, such as the Astra air-to-air missile, India-specific enhancements, landing equipment for carrier operations, and other related equipment.





India wants to use the previous deal for 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force as the base price for this naval deal, with adjustments for inflation costs agreed upon in the earlier agreement.





Negotiations for the 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft began around June 12 last month. The French delegation includes officials from their Directorate General of Armament.





These aircraft would be operated from the Indian Navy carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. The Indian Navy plans to base these aircraft at INS Dega in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.





