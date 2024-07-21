



The Indian Coast Guard rescued an Indian crew member, who was part of the Motor Tanker Zeal, as he was experiencing a very low pulse and lower body numbness





Precise positioning of the helicopter was maintained over the Motor Tanker, allowing for the successful deployment of a rescue basket, the coast guard said.





The Indian Coast Guard evacuated a critically ill patient from the Motor Tanker Zeal off the Mangrol coast in Gujarat using a helicopter on Sunday.





It said in a statement, that the patient, an Indian crew member, who was part of the Motor Tanker Zeal, flagged under the Gabon Republic, was experiencing a very low pulse and lower body numbness, "necessitating immediate medical evacuation".





"The operation was launched at first light on July 21, 2024, with an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) dispatched from Coast Guard Air Enclave, Porbandar," the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.





"Despite high-intensity winds, heavy rainfall, and inclement weather, the ICG aircraft ALH crew expertly navigated to the Motor Tanker Zeal, which was positioned approximately 20 kilometers from Porbandar," the Coast Guard said.





Precise positioning of the helicopter was maintained over the Motor Tanker, allowing for the successful deployment of a rescue basket, the coast guard said.





The crew member was transported to Porbandar for further medical care.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







