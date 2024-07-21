



The Border Security Force (BSF) is on high alert to deal with any situation that may arise due to the prevailing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, a top official said on Sunday. Anti-quota agitations in the neighbouring country have left more than 100 dead, prompting the government to enforce a curfew to tackle the volatile situation.





"The prevailing law and order situation in Bangladesh is a security concern for the BSF too as we are entrusted with guarding the international border. We are fully seized of the situation and have beefed up security so that criminal elements from across the border do not take advantage of the current situation," BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General Patel Piyush Purushottam Das said at a press conference.





He said a large number of troops and all senior commanders have been sent to the border to ensure a high level of operational preparedness.





"The BSF is fully committed to securing the borders of our country and is fully prepared to deal with any exigency," he said.





Das said that one of the prime concerns at present is the safe return of Indian students studying in Bangladesh.





"The number of Indian students in Bangladesh is believed to be close to 8,000 and most of them are enrolled in medical colleges. Most of the students are studying in medical colleges in Comilla, Brahmanbaria and Dhaka and many have chosen to enter India through Tripura," he said.





Altogether 314 students, including 66 Nepalese studying in Bangladesh, returned to India through the northeastern state's border on Sunday, while 379 students entered from the neighbouring country on July 19 and 20. A total of 693 students have so far been evacuated from violence-hit Bangladesh.





The IG also thanked the BGB (Border Guards Bangladesh) for lending support for the evacuation of the students.





"I am very thankful to the BGB, which despite the law and order situation and its heavy commitment, has helped us by providing transportation and safe passage (to students) till Agartala. All this was done seamlessly and in a very professional manner. This is a testimony to the cooperation and good relations that exists between BSF and BGB," Das said.





The BSF is expecting more students to cross over in the coming days and is fully prepared to provide all assistance and ensure their safe return to their homes, he added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)











