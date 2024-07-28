



New Delhi: The defence ministry is working on developing a light tank for the Indian Army for deployment at high-altitude area of the country, with a prototype already built, the Parliament was informed on Friday. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth gave the information in a written response to a query on project 'Zorawar'.





He was asked whether the government is working on time-bound project 'Zorawar' for the production of indigenous light tank and its induction into Army by 2027 at high-altitude border areas of the country.





"Yes, sir. DRDO, Ministry of Defence is working on development of light tank for the Indian Army for deployment at high altitude area of our country. First prototype of light tank has been realised," he said.





Seth was also asked whether any private players were roped into the project and, if so, the details of the cost of the project.





"Yes, sir. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Hazira, Surat is working as a lead system integrator of light tank and many MSMEs are working for development of subsystems of light tank. The sanctioned project cost is ₹234.5 crores, which includes design and development cost and one prototype realisation cost," the minister said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







