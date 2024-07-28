

According to a report published on Indian Defence News and based on the Indian Ministry of Defence, Armenia has placed a $600 million order for weapons for 2024-2025, making it India’s top arms importer.

Military cooperation between Armenia and India





The 2024-2025 Cooperation Plan between the defence ministries of Armenia and India was signed on May 15 during a meeting held in Yerevan.





Since September 2022, the Armenian government has ordered multiple rocket launchers, anti-tank rockets, mobile radar systems, and towed artillery systems (ATAGS) from India. The first batch of six 155 mm towed howitzers was delivered in August 2023.





Armenia has also ordered anti-drone defence systems from Indian firm Zen Anti-Drone System (ZADS) and a 155 mm/39 MArG gun system mounted on a tactical wheeled vehicle developed by Indian company Kalyani Strategic Systems.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







