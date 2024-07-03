



Astana: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Astana to represent India at the SCO Summit, which is being held under Kazakhstan's chairmanship.





The EAM was welcomed by Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev at the airport.





"EAM @DrSJaishankar reached Astana to represent PM @narendramodi at the SCO Summit from July 3-4, 2024. On arrival, EAM was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister @AlibekBakayev," the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan posted on X.





Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the summit.





The SCO Summit will be held on July 3-4.





The 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) will be held under the presidency of Kazakhstan on July 4.





At the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation. Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.





India's priorities in SCO are shaped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'SECURE' SCO, wherein, 'SECURE' stands for Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection.





India, under its first-ever presidency of SCO, hosted the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in virtual format on July 4, 2023.





Kazakhstan took over the SCO presidency from India, which was the president last year. This year's host is Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has proposed, among other initiatives, the establishment of a joint investment fund.





In a telephonic conversation with the Kazakhstan President on June 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his full support for the success of the upcoming summit in Astana.





The main goals of the SCO are promoting effective cooperation in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, culture as well as education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection and other fields, strengthening mutual confidence and good-neighbourly relations among the member countries, making joint efforts to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, moving towards the establishment of a new, democratic, just and rational political and economic international order, according to the official statement.





