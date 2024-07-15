



London: The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has condemned Pakistan's 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' as a "widened terror plan" by the establishment aimed at carrying out genocide against the Baloch and Pashtun peoples.





The FBM said in a statement that "occupying Pakistani Army" has announced another military operation in "Balochistan and Pashtunistan," ostensibly to safeguard Chinese interests and pursue expansionist ambitions.





The statement noted a significant mobilisation of military units equipped with heavy weaponry across various areas of Balochistan. It said that while such operations "have occurred in the past in occupied Balochistan, the direct involvement of China marks a new dimension."





The FBM further asserted that this large-scale military operation aims to secure Chinese investments in occupied Balochistan, thereby eliminating opposition from Baloch and Pashtun communities to Chinese exploitation.





"Both nations oppose foreign investment and infrastructure on their lands without their consent," it read.





The statement highlighted the immediate consequences of Pakistan's actions on Balochistan and Pashtun lands, citing the recent tragic killing of Gelaman Wazir, a young Pashtun poet associated with the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement.





It further condemned the "excessive use of violence" against peaceful protesters in "occupied Balochistan" and direct attacks on Baloch political activists, portraying them as integral to this military campaign.





Moreover, the FBM criticized the Pakistani army's use of the term "target-based operations" as an attempt to legitimize what they allege to be a terror plan for Baloch and Pashtun genocide. The body argued that this tactic is intended to deceive the international community and regional media, masking a broader strategy aimed at subjugating Baloch and Pashtun people through undeclared methods of violence.





The Free Balochistan Movement portrayed Operation Azam-e-Istehkam as a "severe humanitarian crisis," emphasizing ongoing human rights abuses and calling for international scrutiny and intervention to prevent further escalation and protect the rights of affected communities.





The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) is a political and nationalist organization advocating for the independence of Balochistan, a region located in southwestern Pakistan. The movement seeks to assert Baloch sovereignty and independence from Pakistan.





The FBM claims that Balochistan has been subjected to exploitation and marginalization by the Pakistani government, and it strives for international recognition and support for Baloch self-determination.





The movement actively participates in political activism and conducts awareness campaigns to advance its objectives.





