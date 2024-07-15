The Indian Air Force (IAF) has expressed concern over the delays in the TEJAS MK-1A program by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), citing risks to combat capabilities. The IAF is unhappy with the current pace of the programme and has flagged the issue to HAL, emphasizing the importance of timely execution of the contract for 83 jets. The first MK-1A aircraft was originally scheduled for delivery by March 31, 2024, but the IAF is still waiting for its delivery. The delays in the induction of new fighter planes could potentially compromise the IAF's combat effectiveness.

The TEJAS MK-1A is an advanced variant of the TEJAS MK-1, which reached Full Operational Capability (FOC) in 2020. The IAF has ordered 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft from HAL at a cost of over ₹48,000 Crore. The delivery of the first MK-1A aircraft was initially expected to commence by February 2024. However, there have been delays in the program, and the IAF is still waiting for the first aircraft.

Request For Expedited Production

Due to a shortage of combat jets in its inventory, the IAF has reportedly requested HAL to speed up the production of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets. The IAF has requested HAL to meet the contractual obligation of producing 16 aircraft each year. The delivery of the 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft is expected to start in February 2024.

Impact on Combat Readiness

The delays in the TEJAS MK-1A program have raised concerns about the IAF's combat readiness. The IAF is anxious about the potential risks that these delays could pose to its combat effectiveness. Despite HAL's assurance that it has ramped up production capacity to meet the IAF's requirements, the IAF remains concerned about the impact of the delays on its combat capabilities.

Advancing Production

The single-engine Mk-1A will be a replacement for the IAF’s Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter.





“IAF should have started phasing out the last of its MiG-21s and raising the first TEJAS MK-1A squadron by now. The conversion to new aircraft for pilots, and the training of technicians and maintenance crews will take time. If we don’t get the new aircraft on time, the capability drawdown will be drastic. IAF doesn’t have a Plan B for the MiG-21 replacement,” said a second IAF officer, who also asked not to be named.





To be sure, IAF’s leadership has firmly backed the TEJAS program and more MK-1 aircraft will be ordered. In a review last year, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari described the fighter aircraft as the flag-bearer of the air force’s efforts towards the indigenisation of its combat fleet.





IAF’s endorsement, however, does not absolve HAL of the delays in the project, said a third IAF officer.





TEJAS MK-1A is an advanced variant of the TEJAS MK-1, which has already been inducted by IAF.





“You must cut us some slack as the MK-1A is more or less a new aircraft,” said one of the HAL officials cited above, asking not to be named.





“This means there is a comprehensive certification process for the new systems and that is taking some time. HAL has ramped up its production capacity to be able to meet IAF’s requirements for new fighters. The project is a top priority for us,” he added.





HAL has set up a new production line in Nashik for TEJAS MK-1As to meet IAF’s growing needs. HAL says it can build 16 TEJAS MK-1As every year in Bangalore, and the Nashik line will help it ramp up production to 24 jets.





HAL officials acknowledged the engine delay issue but said that the plane maker was working towards resolving it and has plans in place to ensure that the project doesn’t suffer.





“We are hoping to get some F404 engines to deliver 16 Mk-1A aircraft in FY 2024-25. If there is more delay, HAL will still keep building the planes and fly them with Category B engines (reserve ones). When the GE engines come, we will fit those on the aircraft and deliver the planes to IAF. We are confident of sticking to the overall delivery schedule (by 2028-29),” said a second HAL official.





There was no response from GE Aerospace to a set of queries from HT on the reasons for the engine delay till the time of going to print. Engine deliveries are believed to have been delayed because of supply chain challenges.





Even as doubts shroud the delivery schedule of the TEJAS MK-1A jets, more are likely to be ordered soon. In April, the defence ministry issued a tender to HAL for the proposed acquisition of 97 more TEJAS MK-1As to strengthen the air force’s capabilities at a time it is grappling with a shortage of fighter squadrons. The new fighter planes are expected to cost around ₹67,000 crore.





TEJAS is set to emerge as the cornerstone of IAF’s combat power in the coming decade and beyond as it is expected to operate around 350 TEJASs (a mix of MK-1s, MK-1As and the future MK-2).





Forty MK-1 jets operated by IAF are in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations --- the first variants of TEJAS.





IAF recently relocated its last MiG-21 fighters from their home base at Suratgarh in Rajasthan to the sprawling Nal desert fighter base near Bikaner, where the only other remaining Indian MiG-21s are based, as the world’s fourth largest air force prepares the ground to pull these iconic planes out of service and begins raising its new TEJAS MK-1A fleet.





Both squadrons operate the MiG-21 Bison, the last variant of the single-engine workhorse.





The TEJAS project was sanctioned in 1983 as a replacement for MiG-21s. IAF raised its first TEJAS MK-1 squadron in Sulur with two aircraft in July 2016. While the existing MK-1 and the new MK-1A variants will replace MiG-21 fighters, the MK-2 aircraft is planned as a replacement for the MiG-29s, Mirage-2000s and Jaguar fighters that will start retiring in the coming decade.