



SSS Defence not only bags contract to supply .338 Lapua Magnum calibre sniper rifle, but also deals to deliver nearly USD 50 million worth of ammunition to multiple friendly countries.





Bangalore-based small-arms manufacturer SSS Defence has bagged and fulfilled a mega export contract from a friendly foreign country for the supply of .338 Lapua Magnum calibre sniper rifle.





This is the first time when India has exported sniper files to a foreign country, sources in the defence establishment said.





The sniper rifle is completely designed and made in India, including its barrel.





Interestingly, not only the sniper rifles, the private firm has bagged contracts for the supply of nearly USD 50 million worth of ammunition from multiple friendly countries.





The defence sources said that while private companies are also looking for clients on their own, the Indian government is hand holding them through faster clearances and also channelling foreign requests to them.





India’s annual defence production has hit a record high of approximately ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, with the Make in India programme crossing new milestones.





“India is now manufacturing and exporting a large number of equipment, from artillery guns to missile systems and small arms. India was till now an importer of these systems, but now we have started exporting them,” one of the sources said.





The sources said that SSS Defence has already completed the export of the sniper rifles, which are intended for targets up to 1,500 metres and beyond, and are in talks with a few other nations as well.





Delegations from these countries have visited the company’s manufacturing and testing centre in Bengaluru and are in talks, they added.





This rifle has high export potential because at least 30 countries use the .338 Lapua Magnum sniper and over a dozen manufacturers produce rifles, in multiple configurations, in this calibre.





While the country has started exporting sniper rifles, the Indian Army has been in search of one for the last several years. In 2019, the Army’s Northern Command bought a limited number of .50 Calibre M95 by Barrett and the .338 Lapua Magnum Scorpio TGT by Beretta.





However, the larger order for 4,500 sniper rifles is still pending with the trials not even started though bids were called in by the Army over a year and half ago. The sources said that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has hit the supply chain for many countries and that India is trying to fill in the vacuum.





(With Agency Inputs)







