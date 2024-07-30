



As India continues the process to acquire three more Scorpene-class submarines for its navy, French partner, the Naval Group, has announced that the combat management system for these new submarines will be made in India by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), with support from French architecture, reported Girish Linganna of mathrubhumi.com





The Indian Navy is negotiating a deal with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) to partner with the Naval Group to build three more Scorpene submarines. This will follow the delivery of the first six submarines by year-end. These three submarines will be required to have up to 60% indigenous content. The Defence Ministry aims to complete the acquisition process within this fiscal year.





Vincent Martinot-Lagarde, executive vice-president of Naval Group, told ANI in an e-mail interview that the current plan was for the submarine’s combat system, considered its heart, to be made by BEL using French architecture. He said this would be a significant step towards increasing indigenous content.





The Naval Group will supply some parts, which will be produced locally through subcontracting with their industrial partners. Martinot-Lagarde stated that many critical systems would be made locally and they would rely on existing partners.





They plan to expand their network and explore potential collaborations with L&T, Merlin Hawk, Equans Axima India, VEM, Radiant and others. The rest of the supplies will be directly procured by MDL.





The shipyard is in talks with its own suppliers, both Indian and foreign, to ensure further local content. A significant portion of this programme would benefit the Indian economy and create thousands of skilled jobs, added Martinot-Lagarde.





The goal is to prepare the Indian industry to handle the maintenance of these submarines in future. This means that, during the building phase, all parties involved—MDL, BEL, Naval Group and others—will need to prepare the necessary resources.





The high level of indigenization in the submarines is intended to establish India as a regional hub for submarine building and to prepare for future exports.





India aims to develop a submarine fleet with 21 new conventional submarines and around six nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs). To address the shortage and delays in building new submarines, which are crucial for protection against growing threats from China and Pakistan, India decided in 2023 to have MDL build three more Scorpene submarines with support from the French Naval Group, following approval from the Defence Acquisition Council.





What Is Combat Management System?





A Combat Management System is a sophisticated tool used on military ships to gather, process, and display tactical data from various sensors. It helps commanders make decisions by identifying threats, managing weapon systems, and ensuring effective communication, ultimately enhancing the ship's operational efficiency and safety.





India's Operational Subs: Overview





According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Military Balance, 2024, report, India has a total of 16 operational submarines. These include five Kalvari-class (French Scorpene), four Shishumar-class (German Type-209), and seven Sindhugosh-class (Russian Kilo) submarines.





Another Kalvari-class submarine is expected to be commissioned soon, which will increase the total number to 17.





The Kalvari-class submarines are brand new. So their availability ratio is much higher. The German-origin Shishumar submarines also show high reliability and performance, leading to good operational availability. They are expected to remain in service for another 15 years.





The German submarines have had their service life extended through the medium refit life certification (MRLC) process. However, they are likely to outlast their Russian counterparts in the Indian Navy.





The Russian Kilo-class submarines are regarded as 'very good', but their availability ratio has decreased. Since they became operational in the 1980s and have undergone multiple repairs and upgrades, they are nearing the decommissioning stage.





The INS Sindhudhvaj, which served for 35 years, was decommissioned in 2022. Another Russian submarine was refurbished and transferred to Myanmar in 2020 and a third new one was lost in an accident in 2013.





The Scorpene Submarines: Overview





The Scorpene is a new-generation, 2,000-ton, conventional submarine developed by France’s Naval Group, designed for multiple missions, such as fighting surface ships, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations and intelligence gathering.





The Naval Group terms these vessels “very difficult to detect, and with high speeds”.





It can operate in both the open seas and in coastal waters. The submarine is 67.56 metres long and features advanced automation, enabling a small crew of just 25, which reduces operational costs.





It has a surface displacement -- the vessel’s weight when floating on the surface of water -- of 1,615 tons, and a submerged displacement -- the vessel’s weight when totally submerged -- of 1,775 tons.





It can carry 18 weapons, including torpedoes, missiles and mines, and has six launch tubes. The submarine can travel at over 20 knots (about 37 km/hr) under water and at 11 knots (20km/hr) when surfaced.





But, interestingly, all six Scorpene submarines built for India lack their main weapon, heavy-weight torpedoes. They are currently using Russian-made torpedoes that have had their service life extended.





Scorpene-class submarines use diesel-electric propulsion systems and can operate independently without refuelling for about 50 days. This type of propulsion system switches between diesel (for surface operation) and electric (for underwater operation). However, after being underwater for a long time, the electric batteries need to be recharged by the diesel engine, which means the submarine must surface periodically to keep operating.





Project Progress And Milestones





The MDL built six Scorpene-class submarines under Project-75, part of a $3.75-billion deal signed in October 2005. This deal included technology transfer from the Naval Group.





Of these, five have already been commissioned and the last one is expected to be commissioned later in 2024. The project experienced significant delays, as the first submarine was originally scheduled for delivery in 2012.





The fifth submarine in this project, the INS Vagir, was commissioned in January 2023. The others -- the INS Kalvari, the INS Khanderi, the INS Karanj, and the INS Vela -- were commissioned between 2017 and 2021. The sixth submarine, the INS Vagsheer, underwent its first sea trials in May 2023.





Enhancing Stealth And Endurance





Starting in 2024, the Indian Navy will retrofit all its Scorpene-class submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems. This upgrade will enhance both their endurance and stealth capabilities.





A submarine’s underwater endurance between battery charges increases by three to four times with the help of an AIP system, making it more difficult to detect.





On July 6, 2024, DRDO chief Samir Kamat launched an AIP Integration and Testing facility at L&T's AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex. The advanced system will be manufactured and tested at this complex by end-2025, before being installed on the submarine at MDL.





The indigenous AIP will be installed on the INS Kalvari -- the first Scorpene-class submarine built by MDL—during its first major refit in September 2025.





This retrofit involves cutting the submarine in half to insert a new AIP section, which will increase its length and weight. French shipbuilder Naval Group will assist with this complex procedure.





AIP Systems: Function And Benefits





An AIP system is a technology that allows submarines to operate under water for extended periods without needing to surface frequently to recharge their batteries.





Here is how it works in simple terms:





Conventional Submarines: Diesel-electric submarines normally recharge their batteries through diesel engines that generate electricity. These diesel engines need air to operate. So, the submarine must surface, or draw in air with a snorkel. This makes the submarine more visible and vulnerable to detection.





AIP Technology: AIP systems use alternative methods to generate electricity without needing air from the surface. One common method involves using a fuel cell, which combines stored oxygen and hydrogen to produce electricity, water and heat. Since this process does not require atmospheric air, the submarine can stay submerged for much longer periods.





Benefits of Air-Independent Propulsion





Underwater Endurance: With AIP, a submarine can remain under water for days—or even weeks—without surfacing, compared to the few hours or days possible with only batteries





Enhanced Stealth: Staying submerged for longer periods makes the submarine harder to detect by surface ships or aircraft, as it does not need to come up to recharge its batteries





Operational Efficiency: AIP systems make a submarine more efficient in its operations, allowing it to conduct missions with a reduced risk of detection





The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bangalore





