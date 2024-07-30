



The Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) is behind the recent terror attacks in the Jammu division and the Kashmir Valley. According to sources, the entire strategy of these attacks is being planned by the GOC of the SSG commandos of the Pakistan Army, Adil Rahmani. The information reveals that Adil Rahmani is planning attacks in both the Jammu division and the Kashmir Valley, as part of a well-thought-out plan.





The involvement of a Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan Army in the Machil sector of Kupwara district on July 27 confirms the Pakistan Army's direct involvement in the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Former DGP Dr. SP Vaid states that the Pakistan Army is directly behind the attacks taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Dr. Vaid, this is a secret war, and India will have to respond to it in the same manner.





Dr. SP Vaid said that around 600 SSG commandos have been earmarked for this operation under the supervision of Adil Rahmani. These highly trained commandos have been air-dropped into the region, with many of them already having entered India. The commandos are being led by Lt. Col. Shahid Saleem of the Pakistan Army's elite SSG, who has infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir and is guiding these commandos and terrorists to carry out attacks.





These commandos are establishing local networks, including sleeper cells and over ground workers, to carry out attacks. These networks are providing them with crucial information about the area, food arrangements, and necessary logistical support. According to Dr. Vaid, they are attempting to involve the 16 Corps (White Knight Corps, Jammu) and 15 Corps (Chinar Corps, Kashmir) and carry out frequent attacks to spread panic in the area. Additionally, two more battalions of the SSG are on standby, planning to carry out attacks.





Agencies







