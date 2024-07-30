



Gwadar: Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir has said that Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch, along with several other Baloch activists, was allegedly arrested by the Gwadar police. He stressed that arresting women will not resolve the problem and instead it will further complicate the situation.





In a post on X, Hamid Mir stated, "There are reports that Gwadar police arrested @SammiBaluch[?] along with some other Baloch activists. DIG Gwadar is denying her arrest. A case was registered against her few days back. Arresting women will not resolve any problem. It will further complicate the situation."





Sammi Deen Baloch is an activist known for her work advocating for human rights and freedom of expression. She has been involved in raising awareness about issues affecting marginalised communities in Pakistan, including the Balochistan region, where there have been long-standing conflicts and human rights abuses. Her activism and reporting often focus on the struggles faced by Baloch people, including issues related to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and political repression.





Hamid Mir's statement came after Pakistani security forces reportedly took severe actions against participants of a Baloch national gathering, reflecting an intensified crackdown on dissent in Balochistan.





Reports have indicated that several Baloch individuals were detained and arrested during the gathering. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) took to social media platform X to describe the situation.





In a post on X, BYC stated, "Security forces attacked the sit-in protest in front of the University of Balochistan, detaining twelve female and over fifty male protesters. Human rights violations in Balochistan are at an all-time high, with state institutions brutally suppressing peaceful voices, marking another chapter of atrocities against the Baloch people. The sit-in was organized in protest against the state's harsh measures against the Baloch Raaji Muchi. Instead of receiving justice, the protesters became victims of a repressive regime."





In addition, the BYC said that Pakistani forces fired upon and forcibly redirected a peaceful caravan of the Baloch National Gathering (Baloch Raaji Muchi) from Karachi at Kund Malir.





BYC noted, "Yesterday, Pakistani forces opened fire on the peaceful Baloch Raaji Muchi caravan in Kund Malir and forced them to turn back. In response, the caravan has initiated a sit-in at Zero Point and will continue the blockade until they are permitted to join the Baloch Raaji Muchi in Gwadar." This crackdown has drawn significant criticism, with concerns that such measures will only worsen the situation rather than address the underlying issues.





Balochistan has a history fraught with conflict and human rights violations. The Baloch people, an ethnic minority in Pakistan, have endured numerous injustices and acts of violence over the years, leading to persistent unrest and activism.





This community has faced substantial political repression, including curbs on freedom of expression, assembly, and association. Activists and political figures advocating for Baloch rights and greater autonomy have been particularly targeted.





