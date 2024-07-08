



Tel Aviv: Israel's Population and Immigration Authority is working with the government of India to promote a path for construction workers from India to come and work in Israel in order to fill a labour shortage caused by the ongoing war in Gaza.





To that end, on Sunday the CEO of the Population Authority hosted a delegation from India that included the CEO of India's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and his team.





The meeting was attended by the director general of Israel's Ministry of Construction and Housing, Yehuda Morgenstern, the head of the foreign workers administration at the Population Authority, Moshe Nakash, and representatives of various ministries.





Today, over 40,000 workers work in Israel in the construction industry, most of them from the countries of China, Moldova and India.





