The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a key accused in a narco-terrorism case in Jammu and Kashmir that is linked to Pakistan-based terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), the anti-terror agency said.

Syed Andrabi, the accused, had been absconding and carried a reward on his head, the NIA statement noted.





“Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi @ Saleem Andrabi, had been on the run since June 2020, and had subsequently been charge-sheeted under various sections of NDPS Act, IPC, and UA(P) Act in the case RC-03/2020/NIA/JMU,” the statement read.





“His arrest marks a major success in the NIA's efforts to destroy the narco-terror nexus and dismantle the ecosystem created in India by terrorist organisations across the border,” the release added.





What Is The Case?





According to the Greater Kashmir website, the central agency took over the investigation in the case from the local police on June 26, 2020. The NIA, during its investigation, found that Andrabi, the accused arrested on Sunday, was part of a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotic drugs and generating funds in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.’





The case was registered at the Handwara police station after the arrest of one Abdul Momin Peer, from whose intercepted vehicle, ₹20 lakh cash and 2 kg of heroin were seized. Peer's questioning led to the recovery of another ₹1.15 crore in cash and 15 kg of heroin.





So far, the NIA has charge-sheeted total 15 accused in the case; the charge-sheets were filed between December 2020 and February 2023.





Investigations into the narco-terrorism case continue, as per the agency.





