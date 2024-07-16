



During the visit, Jaishankar will call on the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the Government of Mauritius. The visit underscores the importance of the India-Mauritius relationship and is a reflection of India's Neighbourhood First Policy





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived here for a two-day visit for productive engagements with the leadership of Mauritius to take forward the special bilateral ties.





The visit to the Indian Ocean island nation marks one of the first bilateral engagements undertaken by Jaishankar following his re-appointment in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.





The visit underscores the importance of the India-Mauritius relationship and is a reflection of India's Neighbourhood First Policy, Vision SAGAR, and commitment to the Global South.





He was received at the airport by Maneesh Gobin, Mauritius' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade.





"Namaste Mauritius! Thank Foreign Minister @ManeeshGobin for the warm welcome," Jaishankar posted on X along with the photographs.





"Look forward to productive engagements to take forward this special relationship," he added.





Gobin reciprocated his post and said Jaishankar's visit highlights the strong and enduring partnership between the two nations.





"Delighted to welcome @DrSJaishankar to Mauritius. His visit highlights the strong and enduring partnership between our nations. Together, we continue to strengthen our ties and explore new avenues of cooperation," he posted on X and also used hashtags #IndiaMauritius and #GlobalSouth.





During the visit, Jaishankar will call on the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the Government of Mauritius.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







