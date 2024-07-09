



Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow.





Putin welcomed PM Modi at the venue and the two leaders warmly greeted each other. The two leaders then took a tour of the ROSATOM Pavilion at VDNKH. PM Modi was seen interacting with the officials.





The ROSATOM Pavilion is an expositional and educational complex with the largest and most modern exposition in Russia dedicated to nuclear energy.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Russia, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.





In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice and indomitable human courage."









PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.





"Strengthening bonds with our own! PM @narendramodi interacted with the Indian community in Russia today. PM shared his thoughts on 's rising global profile and its perception as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. He appreciated the community for being a strong pillar of bilateral ties between India and Russia. PM announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg," Jaiswal posted on X.





The Prime Minister stressed the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to Global Prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia.





Speaking about the special relationship between India and Russia, PM Modi said, "I am happy that India and Russia are working shoulder to shoulder to give new energy to Global Prosperity. All of you present here are giving new heights to the relations between India and Russia. You have contributed to Russian society with your hard work and honesty. I have Kayal (admired) the unique relationship between India and Russia for decades."





Terming Russia as India's trusted friend, PM Modi noted that the ties between the two countries have always remained warm. He stated that the India-Russia relationship is built on a strong foundation of mutual trust and respect.





Highlighting the friendship between the two nations, PM Modi, "On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to every Indian's mind is India's partner in happiness and sorrow, India's trusted friend, our Russian friends call it 'drujva' and we call it 'Dosti'. No matter how much the temperature goes down to minus during the winter season in Russia, India-Russia friendship has always been in Plus, it has always been warm. This relationship is built on the strong foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect."





He also pointed out the old song 'Sir pe lal topi Russi' and spoke about the contribution of artists like Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty in strengthening the ties between the two countries.





PM Modi said, "The song was once sung in every household here, 'Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani.' This song may have become old, but the sentiments are evergreen. Artists like Raj Kapoor, Mithun Da have strengthened the friendship between India and Russia."





Praising Russian President Vladimir Putin's contribution towards strengthening India-Russia ties, PM Modi said, "The strength of our relations has been tested many times and every time our friendship has emerged stronger. I would especially like to appreciate the leadership of my dear friend, President Putin. He has done a wonderful job to strengthen this partnership for more than two decades."





"This is the sixth time I have come to Russia in the last 10 years and in these years we have met each other 17 times. All these meetings have increased trust and respect. When our students were stuck in the conflict, President Putin helped us in getting them back to India. I once again thank the people of Russia and my friend, President Putin for it," the Prime Minister said.





PM Modi stated that people feel India is changing when they come from abroad to the country. He said that people from abroad can clearly witness transformation in India.





Highlighting India's achievements over the past decade, PM Modi said, "Today's India makes sure it achieves the target it sets. Today, India is the country that takes Chandrayaan to the part of the moon that no other country in the world could reach. Today, India is the country that is giving the most reliable model of digital transactions to the world."





"Today, India is a country that is empowering people through the policies in the social sector. Today, India is a country that has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. When you people gave me the opportunity to serve the country for the first time in 2014, there were hundreds of startups, today there are lakhs of startups. Today, India is a country that is filing patents and publishing research papers in record numbers," the PM said.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar also accompanied PM Modi to the event.





Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting at the President's House.





On Monday, PM Modi reached in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport and Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II Airport.





Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022.





