



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin to review all aspects of bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further boost cooperation in sectors like trade, energy and defence.





It is Prime Minister Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.





Among the slew of programmes, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to host a dinner for PM Modi while the latter is slated to address the Indian community during the two-day visit.





PM Modi-Vladimir Putin meeting will see the world media including the Chinese, zeroing in on the high-profile meeting that is bound to have a wide geo-political impact in the region.





President Vladimir Putin will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, both one-on-one and with delegations, a top Russian official said on Monday.





"Around noon, Putin and Modi will start talking. We expect that there will be a private conversation, as well as Russian-Indian talks over an official breakfast," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-owned TASS news agency.





On Tuesday, Modi will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin.





"PM Modi's visit will give dynamism to India-Austria ties": Indian envoy Shambhu Kumaran





Indian ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vienna will give much-needed dynamism and impetus to the Indo-Austrian relationship.





PM Modi's upcoming visit to Austria will be the first prime ministerial visit in 41 years, the last being of Indira Gandhi in 1983.





"This is one of the Prime Minister's first visits after being re-elected for the third time as Prime Minister. There is a great deal of interest in Austria to see how this tall leader of the democratic world shares his perspective on various issues. This is the first time in many decades that high-level political visits are happening. This gives the much-needed dynamism and impetus for this relationship to develop in the matter it has the potential to," Mr Kumaran told ANI.





PM Modi's official visit on July 9-10 in Austria comes when both countries mark 75 years of their diplomatic relationship.





Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people: PM Modi in Moscow





In his first trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday travelled to Russia to hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin -- a visit that is being seen as having a wider geopolitical context and signalling.





Shortly after landing in Moscow, PM Modi said he is looking forward to deepening bilateral partnership in futuristic areas and that stronger ties between India and Russia will "greatly benefit our people".





India seeks to play a "supportive role" for a peaceful and stable region, the prime minister said in his departure statement.





PM Modi was received at the Vnukovo-II airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The Russian first deputy minister also accompanied the Indian prime minister to his hotel from the airport, officials said.





Manturov had received Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Russia as well.





PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Russia from Monday, reached a hotel in Moscow. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who received PM Modi at the airport, accompanied him to the hotel, where members of the Indian diaspora had gathered to welcome him.





After Russia, PM Modi will leave for Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







