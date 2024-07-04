



Russia has established a 125mm calibre Mango APFSDS ammunition production facility in India under the "Make in India" program, local news reported Thursday.





Rosoboronexport, a part of ROSTEC, announced this initiative aimed at producing the 3VBM17 Mango armour-piercing fin-stabilized discarding-sabot (APFSDS) projectile.





This ammunition is intended for Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) and is designed to penetrate the composite armour plating found on combat vehicles.





The Mango projectile, designed for use with T-72, T-90 MBTs, and various armoured vehicles in the Indian Army's arsenal, represents a significant step in industrial cooperation between Russia and India.





According to Sergey Chemezov, Director General of ROSTEC, such partnerships involve technology transfer and knowledge exchange, fostering the development of production capabilities in importing countries.





Chemezov highlighted previous collaborations with India, including licensed production of T-90 MBTs, Mango APFSDS projectiles, and other weapon systems.





Russia plans to further localize Mango production by initiating gunpowder manufacturing within Indian territory. The Mango ammunition features the 3BM42 APFSDS projectile, designed to effectively engage modern MBTs equipped with composite armour.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







