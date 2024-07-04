



The Ministry of Defence has allocated over ₹300 crore through its Technology Development Fund (TDF) to foster Make in India defence tech innovations. The TDF scheme is a flagship program of the Ministry of Defence, executed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the 'Make in India' initiative. The objective of this initiative is to enhance the capabilities in cutting-edge technology and promote self-reliance in defence.





Under the TDF scheme, grants-in-aid are provided to Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, as well as academic and scientific institutions, for the development of defence and dual-use technologies. The aim is to engage private industries, especially MSMEs and start-ups, in the design and development of military technology.





The allocation of ₹300 crore is part of the government's efforts to build a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country and promote 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence technology. This funding will support the development of innovative defence technologies and strengthen the capacity and capability of Indian industries in the defence sector.





It is worth noting that this allocation is part of the larger budgetary funds allocated to the Ministry of Defence. In the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-25, the Ministry of Defence was allocated a total budget of US$ 74.8 billion (₹ 6.21 lakh crore).





