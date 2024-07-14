



Washington: Former US President Donald Trump is "doing well" after the shooting at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania and looks forward to being in Milwaukee to attend the Republican convention, his campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.





The convention is set to begin on Monday and Trump is scheduled to formally accept his party's nomination and deliver remarks on Thursday night, The Hill reported.





In a statement, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said, "As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."





"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again," they added.





Donald Trump was on stage at a rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage, The Hill reported.





The Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face. He raised his fist towards the crowd as he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel.





According to the US Secret Service's statement, one spectator was killed and another was critically injured and the incident is being investigated. The US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now dead.





Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, expressed gratitude to the Secret Service and the other law enforcement officers for their swift action.





In a post on X, Ivanka Trump stated, "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country."





Earlier, Donald Trump, in his first account of being shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania, said that the bullet fired at him "pierced" the upper part of his right ear.





He also thanked the US Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Pennsylvania's Butler. He also offered condolences to the family of a person who was killed at the rally and the person who was injured.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."





"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA," he added.





The gunfire incident, which comes months before the 2024 US presidential elections, disrupted Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, reported CBS News. Trump was taken away in a motorcade. He held up a fist as he sat in the SUV. His motorcade departed Butler Memorial Hospital a little before 9:30 pm (local time), CBS News reported, citing two sources.





While sharing the US Secret Service's statement on X, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, stated, "Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy."





In a statement, US Secret Service stated, "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., at the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."





"US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation," it added.





Speaking to CBS News, law enforcement sources said that the suspect was shooting with an AR-style rifle from 200-300 feet away. According to law enforcement sources, the gunman was on top of a shed outside the security perimeter set up by the Secret Service.





Speaking to CBS News, US Representative Mike Kelley of Pennsylvania said, "I believe a lady who was next to me was hit, other people were hit." Kelley was standing backstage watching Trump speak.





According to CBS News, another witness, Madison Brooks, said, "I was about five feet away from him, like I was within sight distance, like I was so close, and all of a sudden I hear these four shots and everybody is screaming 'drop,' and you can see the blood like splatter on his face. The Secret Service just barricades him. It was just so scary."





