



New Delhi: Reacting to the recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it wishes the United States well as a fellow democracy.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction on the incident and that he (PM) had expressed concerns and condemned the incident.





"We have seen reports of the attack on former US President Donald Trump. Within hours of the news, our PM expressed deep concerns on the attack and strongly condemned the incident. He had also pointed out that violence has no place in politics and democracies. He wished the former President a speedy recovery and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people. The US is a fellow democracy, and we wish them well," he said in the weekly press briefing on Friday.





The incident happened last week. Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler on Saturday, July 13, before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage.





Following the attack on Trump, the Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face.





Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear. One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured. The gunman was also killed by US Secret Service agents.





The gunman was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) further said that an investigation is underway into the shooting incident.





After the assassination attempt, the former US President formally accepted the Republican Party's call to run for the White House in 2024. Trump, while addressing the Republican National Convention earlier this week, also spoke of the assassination attempt on him and said that it was God who had saved him on the day at Butler.





"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday. The assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life," Trump said at the Convention on Thursday.





"I will only tell you about the event once, as it is too painful to tell. I felt something very strong, I knew it was a bullet and that we were under attack. I felt safe because I had God by my side. Bullets were flying at us, but I was calm. The public loves me, they didn't run. Brave people. I shouldn't be here tonight. Nothing will stop me in this mission. We will not bend, we will not break, and we will never retreat. I pledge my soul to this nation," Trump added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







