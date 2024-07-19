



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for peaceful solutions to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the devastating effects of violence on civilians and children during his official visit to Moscow, the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.





Addressing a weekly press briefing, Jaiswal highlighted that the Prime Minister's comments were intended to promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict and avoid further bloodshed.





"Prime Minister had gone to Russia to attend the 22nd annual summit between India and Russia. During the occasion, he made it very clear that the solution to any war does not lie on the battlefield," Jaiswal said.





"He also made it clear what he thinks about violence and children, innocent people being impacted by violence, and people in general being impacted by violence. So all these issues were made very clear in his press statements when he spoke to the media and to the public at large," the MEA spokesperson said.





Further, he also stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.





"This afternoon, EAM spoke with Foreign Minister of Ukraine to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest."





Earlier, Jaishankar took to social media platform X to post about the telephone call. Jaishankar said the focus of the conversation was to further develop the bilateral relationship. "A good conversation with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine this afternoon. Spoke about further developing our bilateral relationship," he said.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia on June 8 describing it as a "devastating blow to peace efforts."





During his two-day visit to Russia, Prime Minister Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the latter's house in suburban Moscow.





Zelenskyy took to social media platform X to post that on the same day that 37 people, including three children, were killed and 170 others were injured due to Russia's missile strike at the largest children's hospital in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.





"In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia's brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble. It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day," the Ukrainian leader said.





The Moscow visit of PM Modi marks his first visit to Russia since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in 2022.





India has always advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and restore peace.





