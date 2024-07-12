The Uttar Pradesh government has secured over 154 defence manufacturing deals worth ₹25,000 crore, marking a significant stride in bolstering India’s defence production capabilities. These initiatives are part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), spanning Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, and Agra districts.





Key Projects And Investments





The corridor is set to create 40,000 new jobs and has already acquired 1,700 hectares of land for industrial development. Companies like Adani Defence, BrahMos Aerospace, and Tata Technologies are among the major stakeholders investing in projects totalling nearly ₹8,000 crore.





Strategic Importance





These efforts aim to enhance self-reliance in defence production and contribute to India’s defence exports, which saw a significant rise of over 32% in the past year. Projects like the Kalashnikov AK-203 rifle assembly in Amethi and the upcoming BrahMos missile manufacturing facility in Lucknow further solidify Uttar Pradesh’s role in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Future Prospects





With ongoing MoUs and additional deals in the pipeline, Uttar Pradesh is poised to become a pivotal hub in India’s journey towards achieving defence industrial self-sufficiency and expanding its global defence export footprint.











