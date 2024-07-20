



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the security forces will adopt the “Kashmir model” to counter the efforts of revival of terrorism in Jammu region by the adversary.





“People of Jammu have never supported terrorism and instead always stood against it. J&K has gone through a huge transformation in the past four to five years. In Kashmir’s ten districts, peace prevails and young boys and girls are shaping their future in innovations and other sectors including Agriculture etc,” the LG said addressing the launch function of Hausla 2.0 and Start-ups portal at International Convention Centre on the banks of famous Dal Lake here.





He said that “our neighbour is not able to digest the peace prevailing in J&K.” “Efforts are being made to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. We will not allow revival of terrorism in Jammu at any cost and adopt the Kashmir model to wipe out terrorism in Jammu. The way security forces crushed terrorism in Kashmir, a similar strategy will be adopted in Jammu as well,” the LG said, adding that “today all terror outfits in Kashmir are headless.”





He said there is a peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the Valley and one could have never thought about it some five years ago. “A series of steps were taken to shape the future of youth. We launched back to the village, my town my pride, identification of youth for skill development and entrepreneurship at Panchayat level,” the LG said. LG Sinha’s statement comes on a day when Army Chief General Upendera Dwivedi is arriving in Jammu to chair a high level security review meeting in the wake of surge in terrorist attacks on army, especially the killing of four soldiers including the captain rank officer in the terrorist ambush at Doda district on July 16. In the past 32 months 48 soldiers were killed in action in J&K.





The LG said that at present, 540 boys and girls are becoming entrepreneurs on a daily basis in J&K. “A total of 840 start-ups have come up in J&K of which 265 are run by young women,” he said.





With peace, the LG said, in the past four to five years, J&K has seen transparency in the government recruitment process. “Not a single person was appointed on the basis of any sort of influence. Children of cart pullers, vegetable vendors and street vendors have got government jobs for the first time,” he said.





