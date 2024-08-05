



Kathmandu: Five people died, including four Chinese nationals, after a helicopter crashed in Shivapuri National Park in Nuwakot, Nepal, on Wednesday, reported The Kathmandu Post, citing a Nepal Police spokesperson.





Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dan Bahadur Karki, spokesperson for Nepal Police, said that all five onboard have been killed.





Subash Jha, spokesperson of Tribhuvan International Airport, said the 9N-AJD chopper belonging to Air Dynasty took off from Kathmandu at 1:54 pm for Syaprubesi, Rasuwa, the Kathmandu Post reported.





The helicopter was flown by Captain Arun Malla.





Spokesperson Karki said that the crash site is located in Suryachour, Nuwakot, near Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.





Last month, 18 people were killed in Saurya Airline crash at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu, in which only the pilot survived.





The plane 9N-AME (CRJ 200) was only carrying technical staff of the airline, with no passengers on board. Gyanendra Bhul, information officer at TIA, confirmed that the plane was carrying a few technical staff members.





The pilot, 37-year-old Manish Shakya, was rescued from the plane.





The plane crashed shortly after taking off from the runway in the morning. Following the crash, smoke was seen coming from the plane.





