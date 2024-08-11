



India is making significant strides towards developing its own version of the S-400 missile defence system, which is expected to enhance its air defence capabilities. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, known as Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Key Features of The Indigenous System





The indigenous S-400-like air defence system will feature three different types of missiles, each designed to target enemy threats at varying distances, with a maximum range of approximately 400 kilometers. This capability will allow the system to engage a range of aerial threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as fighter aircraft and drones.





Development And Strategic Importance





The development of this system is part of India's broader military modernization efforts, particularly in response to regional threats from countries like China and Pakistan. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already operationalized several squadrons of the Russian S-400 system, which has been deemed a game changer for India's air defence. The indigenous version aims to complement existing systems like the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) and the Akash missile systems, further strengthening India's defensive posture.





Future Prospects





As India continues to enhance its defence capabilities, the successful development of an indigenous S-400 analogue could significantly impact the regional balance of power. The project, referred to as Project Kusha, is being closely monitored and is expected to play a crucial role in India's integrated air defence strategy.





