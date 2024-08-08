



London: The United Kingdom chapter of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a rally in Trafalgar Square in London, condemning the atrocities committed by Pakistani security forces on peaceful protesters during the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar, Mastung and Nushki.





Hundreds of participants joined the protest, including the local diaspora of Baloch and Sindh communities' provinces living abroad.





The protest focused on condemning the atrocities committed by Pakistani security forces during the Baloch Raji Muchi, as the crackdown resulted in the deaths of three protesters, numerous injuries, and widespread suffering.





The protest aimed to highlight the incidents of enforced disappearances of BYC workers and the ongoing road blockades built by Pakistani security forces to stop protestors from resisting their atrocities.





During the demonstration, participants demanded an end to the Gwadar siege and justice for victims of state-backed terrorism. The protesters also called on the international community to take action against the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan.





Addressing the protesters, the rally organisers condemned the Pakistani security forces' intolerable atrocities against peaceful and innocent people in Gwadar, Mastung, and Nushki.





They also urged that the Pakistani army's control over Gwadar be lifted immediately to prevent a potential humanitarian crisis.





They further requested the human rights authorities to take notice of the humanitarian atrocities in Balochistan and hold Pakistan accountable, calling the blocking of the internet and roads the illusion of the state and said that the state cannot hide its atrocities with such measures.





Additionally, Manzoor Baloch, president of the BNM UK chapter, addressed the demonstration by lauding the leadership and resilience of Baloch women in their fight for national rights.





He highlighted the significance of Baloch mothers and sisters, courageously standing up for Balochistan, working in unison and following the example set by their brothers.





Female activist Gul Raisani addressed the protestors, asserting that their assembly was a demonstration of solidarity with the victims of Baloch Raaji Muchi and those affected by state violence.





She further emphasised that the Baloch nation will steadfastly resist both the national struggle and exploitative projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





Raisani also criticised the Gwadar blockade as a deliberate attempt by the state to obstruct the delivery of essential supplies, underscoring that such measures cannot suppress the voices of the people.





