



London: Admiral Ben Key, First Sea Lord & Chief of Naval Staff, of the Royal Navy, visited INS Tabar during her stay in London.





Captain MR Harish, the Commanding Officer of INS Tabar, informed Ben Key about the capabilities of the ship and the aim of Operational Deployment fostering relations between both navies.





Speaking to ANI, Harish said, "We left India in mid-June. We travelled in five countries before landing here in London. It's been a rollercoaster ride in terms of the different countries that we visited and the terrain, people, and culture. Starting from Africa to Europe, to the Baltic seas, to Russia, and back to London, it has been an informative learning experience for us. We operated with all the navies of the countries we visited and learnt a lot from all of them."





In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord & Chief of Naval Staff, @RoyalNavy visited #INSTabar during her stay in London, UK. Captain MR Harish, Commanding Officer #INSTabar apprised @FirstSeaLord of the capabilities of the ship & aim of Operational Deployment fostering relations between both navies."





On August 8, the iconic Tower Bridge in London became a site of celebration as members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome the Indian Navy's frontline frigate, Indian Naval Ship Tabar to the city.





The picturesque event saw the historic bridge serve as a backdrop to the cultural unity and vibrant spirit of the Indian community in the UK, with several people chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai".





INS Tabar during the return leg from St Petersburg, Russia conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the German Navy off Kiel Canal on August 5, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.





INS Tabar had earlier visited Hamburg, Germany from July 17-20.





(With Agency Inputs)







