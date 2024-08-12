



Farooq Abdullah questions effectiveness of Army deployment in J&K. Says Centre should answer how terrorists are infiltrating. His 'collusion' remark during National Conference meeting sparks row



Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah alleged that there was collusion between Army personnel and terrorists due to which infiltration takes place in the valley.





National Conference (NC) supremo and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday stoked a controversy after he seemed to suggest that the Army is hand in gloves with the terrorists who infiltrate into the country.





The senior politician alleged that there is collusion between forces and terrorists and that is why they managed to enter India despite massive deployment on the borders.





"There is a massive troop deployment on our borders, arguably the largest in the world. Yet, despite this extensive presence, terrorists continue to infiltrate into Indian territory. Drugs are smuggled. How can this happen despite a large deployment of the Army on the border? Ye sab miley hue hain (There is collusion between them)," Abdullah said.





Abdullah was addressing his party workers in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.





After his remark caused a storm, Abdullah clarified saying he only wanted answers on how drugs and terrorists in hundreds are entering the country.





"Someone's responsibility should be fixed. The border is central government's subject and our Home Minister and Defence Minister should speak," he said.





"How have the militants, who are around 200-300 come? From where have they come? Someone is responsible. Who is double-crossing? Who is dying - our Colonel, Major, and soldiers. How is all this happening? Central government should answer the entire nation," he said while speaking to news agency ANI later.





Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) raised objections to Farooq Abdullah's remark and said that the allegations made by the NC chief were "very unfortunate".





"Farooq Abdullah is a very senior politician and it is very unfortunate that he has questioned the bravery of the Indian Army. This is like questioning the sacrifice of those brave soldiers of the Indian Army who make the ultimate sacrifice for the country," DPAP spokesperson Ashwani Handa said.





The statement by Farooq Abdullah comes a day after two Army personnel and a civilian were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area of Anantnag district at an altitude of 10,000 feet on Saturday.





The firefight started on Saturday evening during a cordon and search operation that was initiated by the security forces based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of terrorists in the remote Ahlan Gagarmandu forest in the Kokernag belt.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







