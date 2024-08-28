The internals of a quantum computer





China and India are currently engaged in a competitive race to develop 1,000-qubit quantum computers, a significant milestone in quantum computing technology. This race is particularly noteworthy as both countries are among the world's largest populations and are investing heavily in quantum research and development.





China's Progress





China has been a frontrunner in quantum computing since it began its efforts in 2008. The country has made substantial advancements, including the development of the 66-qubit Zuchongzhi 2, which is recognized as one of the fastest quantum computers in the world. Chinese researchers, led by prominent scientist Pan Jianwei, have been at the forefront of these developments, focusing on various quantum technologies, including quantum communication and satellite capabilities.





Strategic Importance: Both nations recognize the strategic importance of quantum computing, particularly in terms of national security. Quantum computers have the potential to break classical encryption methods, which could expose sensitive information. This urgency is driving both countries to prioritize their quantum initiatives, with India aiming to catch up to China's advancements.





India's National Quantum Mission: India Is catching Up





In contrast, India is relatively new to the quantum computing scene. The Indian government launched the National Quantum Mission (NQM) in April 2024, with a funding package of $730 million aimed at developing intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50 to 1,000 physical qubits by 2031. Currently, Indian institutions are working on a 7-qubit quantum computer, but the NQM aims to accelerate this development significantly.





While China has already achieved significant milestones, India's ambitious plans under the NQM could position it as a serious competitor in the coming years. The goal of developing a 1,000-qubit quantum computer is not just a technological challenge but also a matter of national pride and security for both nations.





Last November, 2022, IBM launched the 433-qubit Osprey, the world’s fastest quantum computer to date. The technology giant recently announced a significant achievement in quantum computing with the debut of Condor, a quantum processor featuring a remarkable honeycomb pattern and a total of 1,121 qubits. Some technology experts say that once a quantum computer has more than 1,000 physical qubits, it can have more than 50 logical or usable qubits, which are enough to perform different calculations and create commercial value.

The US welcomes India’s participation in the Quantum Entanglement Exchange and in the Quantum Economic Development Consortium to facilitate expert and commercial exchanges with leading, like-minded quantum nations, reported Asian Times. US President Biden and PM Narendra Modi said the two countries will boost scientific collaboration, including space exploration, biotechnology and quantum computing.

A Ganzu-based columnist says the US$730 million funding may not be enough for India’s NQM, which covers not only quantum computing but also quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology and quantum materials and devices.

He says India is far behind China in the terms of its research in quantum communication, which will use up a large portion of the funding.









