



Srinagar: A CRPF Inspector, Kuldeep Singh, succumbed to injuries sustained during an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The joint patrol party of CRPF and J&K Police was ambushed in the Cheel, Dudu area. Security has been tightened following the incident.





"A joint patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police came under heavy fire from terrorists in the Cheel, Dudu area of Udhampur District today. CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Singh lost his life in the operation," said police officials.





The incident comes as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for assembly elections after a 10-year hiatus. The elections will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with vote counting on October 4. The region remains tense following recent encounters, including the killing of a terrorist in the Doda district on August 14, where an Indian Army captain also lost his life.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







