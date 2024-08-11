



Darmstadt: Shafi Burfat, the exiled leader of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, in a powerful statement, has called for the immediate return of Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh, asserting that her presence could significantly alter the nation's political landscape and thwart ongoing conspiracies against the country.





Burfat, a vocal advocate for Sindhi rights in Pakistan, emphasised that the recent incidents of vandalism against statues of Bangladesh's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the rising violence against the Bengali Hindu community are part of a broader scheme to destabilise the country.





He warned that these events are eroding Bangladesh's status as an independent nation and undermining its moral and political legitimacy.





"The current scenario indicates a concerted effort to push Bangladesh towards fundamentalism and foster anti-Hindu and anti-Indian sentiments," Burfat stated, pointing directly at Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as a key player in this conspiracy.





"Sheikh Hasina's return will not only inspire her supporters, political workers, and the public, but it will also provide secular political activists and the Awami League cadre with a much-needed psychological and moral advantage," Burfat added.





He further argued that addressing the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh should be the responsibility of the current government, not Sheikh Hasina.





However, he believes her return could politically transform the situation, making it more challenging for international and regional powers to manipulate Bangladesh's internal affairs.





Burfat also stressed that the violence against the Bengali Hindu community should not be seen as an attack on a minority but as part of a global conspiracy aimed at undermining Bangladesh's existence, political stability, economic progress and strategic importance.





Burfat, currently living in exile in Europe, further explained that Sheikh Hasina's removal from power was orchestrated through "mob blackmailing" by fundamentalist political forces and international powers, with Pakistan's ISI playing a pivotal role in the conspiracy.





He urged the international community to recognise the gravity of the situation and support Sheikh Hasina's return to restore democratic governance and counter these destabilising forces.





As the founder of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, Burfat has long fought for the rights of the Sindhi people in Pakistan and demanded the creation of Sindhudesh, a separate nation for the Sindhi people.





His appeal for Sheikh Hasina's return underscores the shared struggles of oppressed communities in the region and highlights the critical importance of her leadership in maintaining Bangladesh's sovereignty and stability.





Burfat concluded by reaffirming that the Hindus of Bangladesh are an integral part of the nation, just as Sindhi Hindus are to Sindh.





"This is not an issue against any minority," he said, "but a global conspiracy against Bangladesh's existence, which must be understood in its broader context."





Sheikh Hasina's potential return is now being viewed by many as a crucial step in safeguarding Bangladesh's democratic institutions and preventing the country from succumbing to external pressures and internal unrest.





