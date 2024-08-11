



Larkana: A joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and law enforcement agencies has successfully prevented a major terrorist attack by arresting two terrorists planning to carry out explosions at various locations on August 14 - Pakistan's Independence Day, ARY News reported on Saturday





During the press conference, CTD - DSP Syed Asghar Shah disclosed that the operation, carried out on Larkana's Naudero Road, resulted in the arrest of two wanted terrorists, Jameel Ahmed Sheikh and Salahuddin Jatoi, resident of Baqrani.





The arrested terrorists had received specialised training in Afghanistan for making and operating explosives. He also disclosed that the duo was involved in a cracker attack at the ASP office in Larkana on May 29, according to DSP Syed Asghar Shah, as per ARY News.





The terrorists were allegedly planning to execute multiple bomb blasts in Larkana on August 14 and were conducting surveillance on several important personalities.





Law enforcement recovered half a kilo of explosives, detonators, hand grenades, and other explosion-related items from their possession.





Both terrorists were already wanted in connection with various terrorist activities, and a case has been registered against them under the Anti-Terrorism and Explosive Act.





Earlier in the day, a blast rocked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu city, in which two people were critically injured.





The blast took place on the Main GT Road in front of the Vocational College in Hangu.





According to District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid, both injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition remains critical.





The authorities are investigating the cause of the blast and have intensified security measures in the area.





Street crimes, blasts, and robberies have become the new normal in Pakistan as the law and order situation in the country continues to deteriorate.





(With Agency Inputs)







